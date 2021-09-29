Position Summary

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Integrated Family Services Practitioner

Temporary Part Time until 30/06/2024 - 30 hours per week Colac Area Health currently has an opportunity for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Integrated Family Services Practitioner to join our Family and Community Programs team. The successful applicant will have; Tertiary Qualifications in social work and/or other social sciences with a minimum Certificate IV and/or Diploma in Community Services

Understanding of indigenous cultural practice would be highly regarded

Demonstrated experience in working and engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families, children and young people in a culturally safe and respectful way

Experience in delivering complex case work with vulnerable at risk families within the child and family sector that includes Child Protection

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and commitment to supporting a positive and proactive team culture

Confident in the utilisation of MS programs

Current Victorian Drivers Licence We strongly encourage applications from candidates who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander for this position. The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and from s 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic). Further information may be obtained by contacting Ruth Payne Manager Family and Community Programs 52325 369 Applications for the above position should be lodged at https://colacareahealth.mercury.com.au/ by COB Wednesday 29th September 2021. Position is subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Check, Working With Children Check and participation in CAH’s Immunisation Program We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of all children and young people.