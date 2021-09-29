Position Details
Reference Number 16331
Position Title Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Integrated Family Services Practitioner
Employment Type Part Time (Temporary)
Entity COMMUNITY CARE
Location Colac Area Health 2-28 Connor Street COLAC VIC 3250
Award Classification Allied Health Professionals (Victorian Public Health Sector) (Single Interest Employers) Enterprise Agreement 2020-2021 - QUAL SOC WKR GR 2 YR 2
Hours
Position Summary

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Integrated Family Services Practitioner
Temporary Part Time until 30/06/2024 - 30 hours per week 

 

Colac Area Health currently has an opportunity for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Integrated Family Services Practitioner to join our Family and Community Programs team.

 

The successful applicant will have;

  • Tertiary Qualifications in social work  and/or other social sciences with a minimum Certificate IV and/or Diploma in Community Services
  • Understanding of indigenous cultural practice would be highly regarded 
  • Demonstrated experience in working and engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families, children and young people in a culturally safe and respectful way 
  • Experience in delivering complex case work with vulnerable at risk families within the child and family sector that includes Child Protection 
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team 
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills and commitment to supporting a positive and proactive team culture 
  • Confident in the utilisation of MS programs 
  • Current Victorian Drivers Licence 

We strongly encourage applications from candidates who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander for this position. 

 

The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and from s 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic).

 

Further information may be obtained by contacting Ruth Payne Manager Family and Community Programs 52325 369 

 

Applications for the above position should be lodged at https://colacareahealth.mercury.com.au/ by COB Wednesday 29th September 2021. 

 

Position is subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Check, Working With Children Check and participation in CAH’s Immunisation Program

 We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of all children and young people.
Selection Criteria Essential: Tertiary qualification in Social Work and /or other Social Sciences with a minimum Certificate IV and/or Diploma in Community Services
Essential: Understanding of indigenous cultural practices would be highly regarded
Essential: Demonstrated experience in working and engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families, children and young people in a culturally safe way
Essential: Experience in delivery complex case work with vulnerable at risk families within the child and family sector that includes Child Protection
Essential: Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Essential: Strong interpersonal skills and commitment to supporting and positive team culture
Essential: Confident in utilisation of MS office applications
Contact Person Ruth Payne
Contact Number 52325369
Alternate Contact Person Lyn Uwland
Alternate Contact Number 52325308
Closing Date 29/09/2021
Position Description
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Integrated Family Services Practitioner.pdf Open
Application Guide PDF IconView Guide
Print Apply Now